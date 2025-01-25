French cyclists on way to Nepal stranded in UP, courtesy Google Maps

Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu lost their way and ended up near Churaili Dam, thanks to Google Maps, police reported on Friday (January 25).

Spotted by villagers

Some villagers spotted the duo cycling at night in a deserted area and took them to the Churaili police outpost.

Police lodged the cyclists at the village headman's house for the night and sent them on their way on Friday with route instructions.

Also Read: Bengaluru cyclist’s death raises workout question again: How much is too much?

'Misled by Google Maps'

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel came to Delhi from France by flight on January 7.

"They had to go to Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit. But the foreigners were misled by Google Maps in the dark. The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, due to which they got lost and reached Churaili Dam," the CO said.

Villagers help out

"When the villagers saw the duo roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they tried to help them but could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.

Also Read: 28-year-old cyclist seeks govt help to excel in future

When Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya came to know about the matter, he spoke to both the French tourists and instructed police to guide them to their destination.

(With agency inputs)