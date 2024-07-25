Google Maps rolls out AI-powered features for hassle-free navigation in India

Google, which is facing aggressive competition from homegrown rival, Ola Maps, has announced several new features for Google Maps in India, including EV charging station information, flyover callouts, and AI-driven routing to reduce narrow road usage for four-wheeler drivers.

"It is an exciting time in mapping," said Miriam Daniel, VP and GM at Google Maps, while introducing the new features in response to the intensifying competition with Ola.

Google vs Ola

Recently, Google decided to cut the pricing of its Google Maps platform for developers by up to 70 per cent starting August 1. The decision came shortly after Ola founder and Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal encouraged Indian developers to switch to Ola Maps and offered incentives like one year of free access.

When questioned about the timing of Google's price cuts, which coincided with Ola's strategic moves, Google Maps senior executives insisted their focus is on users and partners rather than competitors.

"It's tempting to think that way, but we actually do not focus on competitors," said Daniel. "We're very focused on making sure we're serving our user base and our partner community, which is our developer partners. And to be honest, we timed it with our IO Connect event in Bengaluru,” she said.

What are the new Google Maps features?

Listed below are the new features available with Google Maps:

No narrow roads

One key feature aims to reduce the use of narrow roads by four-wheelers. Estimating road widths in India is complex due to the country's vast and diverse road network. To address this, Google has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model tailored specifically for Indian roads. This model uses various signals such as satellite imagery, street view, and information about road types, distances between buildings, and paved sections to accurately estimate road widths.

This improvement is designed to make driving less stressful for four-wheeler drivers and safer for bikers, pedestrians, and other commuters using these narrow roads.

Besides this, Google Maps will now display clear alerts in Directions and Navigation screens to inform users about narrow sections on their route, allowing them to proceed with caution or choose alternative paths.

The new feature for avoiding narrow roads is being rolled out this week on Android devices in eight cities: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. Plans are in place to extend this feature to iOS and more cities soon.

Flyover callouts

Another new feature is the introduction of flyover callouts. This feature will help users anticipate upcoming flyovers, allowing them to prepare in advance to get onto the flyover. Starting this week, flyover callouts will be available in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler navigation on Android apps and Android Auto, with iOS and CarPlay support coming soon.

Support for EVs

For Electric Vehicle (EV) users, Google is providing detailed information about charging stations on both Google Maps and Google Search in India. Google has partnered with major EV charging providers in India — ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq — to offer reliable information for over 8,000 charging stations, covering a significant portion of available stations in the country.

Enhancements to public transport

Last December, Google announced a collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri to enhance the public transport experience on Google Maps. The metro booking feature is now live in Kochi and Chennai.

Community contributions and reporting

Every day, over 60 million people contribute millions of reviews, photos, business updates, and road updates. Google has simplified the process of reporting road incidents. Whether it's ongoing construction or a traffic accident, users can now report these incidents quickly and easily on Google Maps, making the process less distracting. This update is available on all platforms, including Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Local expertise, recommendations

Google has also partnered with local experts like MagicPin to create curated lists for 10 major cities and tourist spots. These lists offer insider tips and recommendations for the best places to eat, drink, and explore.

Extensive mapping

Google Maps has mapped over 7 million kilometres of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and places across India. It provides real-time traffic predictions and immersive experiences like Street View and Live View walking navigation, enhancing the overall user experience.