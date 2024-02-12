Ashok Chavan: Will decide next move in 2 days, no intention to influence other Cong MLAs

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who quit the Congress on Monday, said he has not taken any decision yet on joining the ruling BJP and will decide on his next political move in a couple of days.

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan (65) said he was resigning as a primary member of the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Speaking to reporters today here, Chavan said, "I am not going to discuss anything happening in the Congress party on a public forum. I have submitted my resignation to the assembly speaker and have also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress." Asked about his next political move, the former CM said he will decide on it in the next two days.

"I am not a person who would discuss the party's internal matters publicly. I have not spoken to any Congress MLA about my decision. I have no such intention (influencing them)," he said.

To a query on if he would join the BJP, Chavan said, "I haven’t taken any decision yet on joining the BJP, don’t know BJP’s working system." "I have not communicated with any political party regarding my next move," he said.

He also said his decision to quit the Congress is a personal one and he does not want to ascribe any reason to it.

Chavan also refuted the claims that the white paper tabled in Parliament prompted him to resign from Congress.

The white paper has mentioned the Adarsh Building scam, pertaining to a housing society in Mumbai, due to which Chavan had to step down as the chief minister of Maharashtra in 2010.

Amid the buzz that Chavan will join the BJP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, “Aagey aagey dekho hota hai kya (wait and watch what happens).” PTI

