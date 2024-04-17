‘We will finish Lawrence Bishnoi’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after meeting Salman Khan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, at their home on Tuesday (April 16) a few days after a couple of gunmen fired shots outside the actor’s home in Bandra, Mumbai. The chief minister assured the actor of safety and protection.

Salman greeted the chief minister outside his home and then escorted him inside.

Addressing journalists outside Salman’s home, CM Shinde said, “I have told Salman Khan that the government is with him. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should be targeted this way.”

The chief minister added that no gang war would be allowed in Mumbai or Maharashtra.

“The underworld has no place in Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi so that no one dares to do such a thing,” said Shinde.

Shinde said that the Mumbai Police had been instructed to increase security for Salman Khan and his family members.

On the day of the shooting incident, CM Shinde had spoken to Salman over the phone to reassure him, and also to the Mumbai Police Commissioner about increasing security for the actor.

On Sunday (April 14) at about 5 in the morning, two men on a motorbike fired several rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Salman and his family reside. Hours after the incident, Anmol, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on social media, and warned the actor that this was just the “trailer”.

The two men were arrested from a village in Kutch district in Gujarat and were produced before a magistrate in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 16).

Lawrence Bishnoi is incarcerated in Tihar jail for several high-profile murders.