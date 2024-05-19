Two killed as 17-year-old rams speeding Porsche into bike in Pune; bystanders thrash driver

Two young men were killed in Pune when the 17-year-old son of a prominent city builder, crashed a speeding Porsche into their bike in the wee hours of Sunday (May 19).

The accident happened around 3.15 am when the two youths Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa were returning home with friends on a motorcycle after partying at a club, police said.

Vedant Agarwal, 17, the son of a builder, was driving the Porsche Taycan, when he lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed it into a bike at Kalyani Nagar junction. With the impact of the car crashing against their bike, the two riders were flung into the air and they landed on another car. Both of them died on the spot. The Porsche then crashed into the pavement and came to a halt.

Bystanders thrashed the boy before handing him over to the police. A video is circulating on social media showing a group of men assaulting the underage driver as he got out of the crashed vehicle.

A case has been filed against Vedant Agarwal at the Yerawada police station, citing various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.