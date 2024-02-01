Thane: 109 students in private school rushed to hospital after suspected food poisoning

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) As many as 109 students of a private ashram school, including 63 girls, were rushed to a government hospital in Thane district when they showed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the mid-day meal on Wednesday, an official said.

The Sant Gadge Maharaj Primary and Secondary Ashram School (residential schools for tribal children), where the incident took place, is located at Bhatsai in Shahapur taluka on the outskirts of Mumbai. The school houses 200 students from Classes 1 to 10.

Shahpur tehsildar Komal Thakur told PTI that barring four students, all were discharged from the Sub-Division Hospital in Shahapur after treatment.

Students were served food (pulao) and a sweet dish (gulab jamun) for the mid-day meal, leading to 109 of them -- 63 girls and 46 boys -- experiencing vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning, she said.

They were immediately rushed to the hospital, she said.

Senior officials visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students. Families and relatives of the affected pupils also gathered outside the medical facility, prompting the deployment of police to maintain order.

Samples of food items served to the children were collected and sent for laboratory examination, said Thakur.

The origin of the pulao and gulab jamun has not been officially confirmed, but students claimed the food items were brought in from outside sources.

The local police were carrying out a probe into the incident, she added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)