Sushil Kedia, investor, alleges threats by MNS workers over Marathi language row

Sushil Kedia, a prominent investor and founder of Kedianomics, a Mumbai-based investment service, accused Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray of threatening him with hundreds of his party workers on Thursday (July 4) after he vowed not to learn Marathi due to the alleged misconduct of the MNS chief.

Not confident in speaking Marathi

Taking to X, Kedia further stated that he was not confident of speaking Marathi properly and after “so much threatening” has become even more apprehensive about speaking the language. Tagging Raj Thackeray in the post he told the MNS chief to understand that its “love, not threats” that gets people assimilated together.

“Shri @RajThackeray threatening me by 100s of your workers is not going to make me a fluent Marathi speaker. If I am not confident of the quality of Marathi I can speak, with so much threatening around even more fear happens that if I miss speaking any word(s) improperly more violence will happen. Get the point. Love, not threat makes people get assimilated together,” stated Kedia.

Seeks police protection

In another post, the Kedianomics founder tagged the Mumbai Police Commissioner stating that he was getting calls from several police stations asking for his whereabouts on the pretext of providing him protection. He dubbed athe lleged move by police as a “dirty operation”.

In the same post, Kedia asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to protect him.

Called by police stations

“ Kindly note @CPMumbaiPolice I am being called from several police stations such as Amboli, Cybercrime Bandra, SB1 etc etc all offering me protection and in that pretext asking my location. This is a dirty operation already on baying for my blood. Kindly protect me @Dev_Fadnavis Ji! @AmitShah ji!

Earlier in the day, Kedia urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Chief Minister following alleged “open threats of violence” from Raj Thackeray’s workers.

“ Is an Indian having any rights to dignity & safety in Maharashtra today is a question even our @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji might ponder on as well,” Kedia stated.

According to a report in Business Today earlier in the day, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande allegedly threatened Kedia if he insults Marathis.

What CM Fadnavis said

Reacting to the situation Fadnavis told reporters that “hooliganism” in the name of Marathi would not be tolerated adding that the language should be respected.

Controversy erupted after a group of MNS workers assaulted a shopkeeper, Babulal Chaudhary, who runs the 'Jodhpur Sweer Shop' in Mira Road near Mumbai after he asked them why speaking in Marathi should be made compulsory.