MNS workers' attack: CM says ‘won’t tolerate hooliganism in name of Marathi’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (July 4) warned those indulging in hooliganism in the name of defending Marathi language in the state after a food stall owner in Thane district was beaten up allegedly by workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for not speaking in Marathi.

Fadnavis also launched an attack on MNS for the attack on the food stall owner.

CM promises strict action

“An FIR was registered immediately after the Mira Road incident. We will not spare anyone who does hooliganism in the name of language and strict action will be taken. Everyone should take pride in their language, but no one should indulge in hooliganism,” Fadnavis said.

Also read: MNS workers thrash food stall owner: ‘Speak Marathi in Maharashtra,’ says minister

“They (MNS) think only they are Marathi. But that is not correct. We are Marathi too... Marathi people back us and will stay with us,” he added.

The Chief Minister also asked whether it would be right to assault a Marathi businessman in other states if he does not speak the local language.

Also read: ‘Marathi Maharashtra’s dominant language; Hindi imposition was ill-conceived’ | Capital Beat

“Shouldn’t businessmen conduct business? If a Marathi businessman goes to Assam and takes time to learn the language, should he be assaulted? If you are proud of Marathi, study it, teach it and celebrate the language,” Fadnavis said.

Video of incident goes viral

The incident took place on Tuesday in Bhayander area.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Tuesday night, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves having the symbol of the MNS.

Also read: Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL in HC against Prada for 'unauthorised use'

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back.

This annoyed the man, who shouted at the stall owner. Some others who were with the man joined him and slapped the stall owner, a police official said.

Based on the stall owner's complaint, the Kashimira police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a probe was on into the case, the official said.