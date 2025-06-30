‘Marathi Maharashtra’s dominant language; Hindi imposition was ill-conceived’ | Capital Beat

In this episode of Capital Beat, senior journalist Vivek Deshpande, Kishore Tiwari of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Krishna Hegde of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena joined the discussion on the Maharashtra government’s revocation of its controversial Hindi language policy. The panellists spoke about the politics behind Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's move, the backlash from Marathi groups, and what the rollback means ahead of municipal elections.

Language politics resurfaces

Deshpande explained the deep-rooted language sensitivities in Maharashtra, recalling how language had been central to the formation of the state. He noted that the decision to make Hindi a third language from Class 1 evoked memories of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. “Marathi is an emotive issue, especially in western Maharashtra. The government’s timing was politically wrong,” he said, adding that the BJP’s move risked uniting the Thackeray cousins at a crucial time.

Deshpande argued that while the decision aimed at consolidating Hindi-speaking votes in the BMC elections, it alienated Marathi voters. He questioned the efficacy of forming the Dr Narendra Jadhav committee, warning that revisiting the policy might trigger future agitations.

Shiv Sena defends move

Hegde of the Shinde faction countered criticism, asserting that it was Uddhav Thackeray’s government that first endorsed Hindi as a third language based on a prior panel report. He accused Uddhav of political opportunism. “The Marathi manus is with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. We are committed to Marathi, but learning other languages is an advantage,” Hegde said.

Hegde claimed that forming the Jadhav committee demonstrated the government’s openness to review and correct policies. He maintained that the Shiv Sena stood against any forced imposition of Hindi.

Opposition slams BJP’s backpedal

Tiwari of Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomed the rollback but criticised the original decision. He called the attempt to introduce compulsory Hindi “ill-conceived” and driven by central government pressure. Tiwari emphasised that Marathi should remain dominant in Maharashtra and warned that appointing Narendra Jadhav might create further confusion.

Tiwari underlined the complexity of Maharashtra’s linguistic landscape, pointing out diverse language demands from different regions. He said the BJP withdrew the GRs (government resolutions) to avoid electoral backlash, terming it a “smart political move.”

Underlying political equations

Deshpande suggested the BJP’s focus was on wooing Hindi-speaking voters in Mumbai, where Marathi speakers form only 35-40 per cent of the electorate. “The BJP seems to have calculated that consolidating non-Marathi votes would be electorally beneficial,” he said. However, he noted that the Hindi policy had inadvertently given Shiv Sena factions a common cause.

Hegde dismissed suggestions that the move was a ploy or a result of friction between Fadnavis and Amit Shah. He reiterated that the government was simply implementing national policy, while remaining committed to protecting Marathi.

Tiwari, in conclusion, stressed that the real issue lay in controlling education costs and improving public education rather than stoking language controversies.

The discussion underscored that while the language row may have been temporarily defused with the revocation of the GRs, the politics of identity and language in Maharashtra remains a volatile subject. As the Narendra Jadhav committee begins its work, all eyes will be on how the state balances linguistic pride with national education goals.

