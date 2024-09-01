Shivaji statue collapse: Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of MVA’s ‘Jode Maro’ protest

Security has been tightened in Mumbai ahead of the ‘Jode Maro’ protest called against the Mahayuti government by the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) partners in protest against the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.

Enhanced security on rally route

Policemen have been deployed at the Gateway of India ahead of the protests while the monument has been closed for public.

The Opposition, which has named the agitation as ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear), has urged the public to join the agitation.

The protest rally, slated to be taken out from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India, will see the participation of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and president of Congress’ Maharashtra unit, Nana Patole.

‘Politically motivated,’ says BJP

The BJP has questioned the relevance of the protest even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising for the incident.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged the agitation planned by MVA partners on Sunday is “politically motivated” with an eye on upcoming assembly elections.

He said the opposition's love for the founder of the Maratha empire was superficial.

Upadhye asked MVA whether they will stage similar protests for the past "apologies" by Jawaharlal Nehru over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and by Sonia Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

‘Will Cong apologise for remarks against Shivaji Maharaj?’

"Rahul Gandhi had also apologised for his comments on the Rafale episode. Will they (MVA) stage a similar protest for these apologies?" Upadhye questioned.

In the wake of the collapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in Sindhudurg district amid backlash by the Opposition.

"Is the PM's apology not enough?" the BJP chief spokesperson asked.

BJP youth wing to stage protests too

Upadhye said the BJP's Youth Wing would stage agitations across Maharashtra on Sunday near the statues of Shivaji Maharaj to "expose" the opposition.

Alleging that the MVA's planned protest is politically motivated in view of the upcoming assembly elections, Upadhye alleged the previous governments (led by Congress) did nothing to preserve the forts of Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies)