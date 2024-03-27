Shiv Sena (UBT) names 17 candidates for LS polls as VBA cuts ties with Uddhav-led party

On a day the Shiv Sena (UBT) named 17 of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Prakash Ambedkar announced that his party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has severed ties with the former led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena faction led by Thackeray, on Wednesday (March 27) released its first list of candidates which included former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant for the Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively.

The Sena has also fielded Rajan Vichare from Thane, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West and Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East.



The Thackeray faction is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which also includes the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress.

Ambedkar’s jolt

But with only weeks left for the general elections to start, VBA chief Ambedkar announced he will contest the electoral battle on his own.

This came a day after the VBA gave an ultimatum on deciding on his on his demands for Lok Sabha seats.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in five phases beginning April 19. In 2019, the Shiv Sena, in alliance with the BJP, won 18 out of the 23 seats it contested.

Alliance with Jarange?

Meanwhile, Ambedkar has met Maratha activist Jarange in Jalna district and discussed the upcoming elections.

After the meeting in Antarwali Sarati village where Jarange resides, Ambedkar said: "The Lok Sabha polls are just round the corner. We held talks over the elections."

Asked if they will contest the elections together, Ambedkar said: "We will let you know at the appropriate time."