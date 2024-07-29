Sharad Pawar: Concerned over potential for Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed deep concern over the potential for Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra.

However, he did not specify why he thought so.

Addressing the Social Unity Conference on Sunday evening (July 28) in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Pawar also criticised the Centre’s handling of the ethnic strife in Manipur, which has killed more than 200 persons since May last year.

"For our country to develop and strengthen its economy, social unity is essential. The current situation of tension and division is alarming. The growing discord in the country requires unity beyond caste, religion and language. The responsibility of fostering social unity lies with the government," Pawar said.

Unfortunately, the government has failed to take effective steps to address these issues, he said, adding upholding social harmony was imperative.

Manipur has seen large-scale violence since May last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki tribals. The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Pawar also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeast state so far. There is noticeable absence of efforts from the PM to address the plight of affected people, he claimed.

On his X (formerly Twitter), Pawar urged everyone in the state to forget their differences and join hands to change the existing situation in Maharashtra.

“There is a need to change the situation that exists in Maharashtra today. If we want to make that change, we need to forget the differences between caste, religion, language and work together with the concept of one united society and one united nation. To do that, I think this social unity council has done a great job. Such conference will be held in four more places. It is our responsibility to support this effort with all our strength. We will make a collective effort to face the challenges facing the society and the country,” he posted on X.

(With agency inputs)