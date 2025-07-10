‘South Indians run dance bars’: Sena MLA sparks fresh row after slapping incident

A day after a video of him assaulting a canteen contractor in Mumbai sparked a political uproar in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad stirred fresh controversy on Thursday (July 10) with remarks targeting South Indians.

Gaikwad, a two-term legislator from Buldhana, was caught on video slapping and punching a canteen contractor at the Akashwani MLA residence in Mumbai for allegedly serving stale food.

Gaikwad targets South Indians

Speaking to India Today TV, Gaikwad questioned why South Indians who "run dance bars and ladies bars", should not be given food contracts in Maharashtra.

“Why was a contractor named Shetty given the contract? Give it to a Marathi person. They know what we eat and will provide good quality food," he said.

He went on to make derogatory generalisations targetting South Indians, stating, “South Indians run dance bars, ladies bars, and spoil Maharashtra’s culture. They have corrupted our children. How will they serve good food?”

Food quality row

The remarks from Gaikwad, came a day after a viral video showed him kicking and punching a canteen staff at an MLA canteen in Mumbai. The legislator was upset over the quality of dal served to him.

Far from feeling apologetic about publicly assaulting a canteen staff over food quality, Gaikwad told NDTV that he had "no regrets" and that he was not just a lawmaker, but a "warrior" too.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (July 9) criticised Gaikwad's behaviour, terming his actions “inappropriate" and stated that such behaviour sends wrong message about legislators to public.