Sena MLA justifies slapping canteen staffer, says they ignored requests for better food

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has justified assaulting a canteen employee for serving him stale food saying he would not “worship” someone who fed him “poison”.

Invoking Bal Thackeray, he claimed, “Balasaheb didn’t teach us that. He taught us that if a person is ignorant, then he must be cracked down upon,” Gaikwad reportedly said, asserting that his “reaction was apt”.

The incident took place at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Churchgate, where several legislators are staying during the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly. Gaikwad’s act was captured on video, which has now gone viral on social media.

“Lizards, rats, ropes” in food

The MLA has now claimed that he had repeatedly requested the Akashvani canteen operators to improve the quality of food but to no avail.

“I have been coming to Akashvani canteen for 30 years and have been staying here for five-and-a-half years. I have repeatedly requested that they serve good food. Eggs are 15 days old, non-veg 15–20 days old, vegetables 2–4 days old. Nearly 5,000-10,000 people eat here, and everyone has the same complaint,” Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

The two-term legislator from Buldhana claimed that even “lizards, rats, and ropes” have been discovered in the food served at the canteen. The Akashwani residence is a government-allocated accommodation for legislators.

Fiasco over dinner

The fiasco reportedly erupted over dinner the MLA ordered on Tuesday evening. “I ordered food at 10 pm yesterday, and after having the first bite, I felt there was something wrong... After smelling it, I found it was stale food. I went down and asked the manager who made it. I made everyone to smell the food, and all of them found it stale. I explained to them again that they should make clean and good food. Eating poison-like food is a health hazard,” Gaikwad told ANI.

The MLA reportedly found the dal especially of poor quality, and he reportedly felt unwell shortly after eating it.

MLA boasts his “style” of functioning

In the viral video the MLA was also heard saying he had taught the canteen operator a lesson “apne style se (in my own style)”.

“If they still do not listen [after warnings], I have my own way of making them understand...Every year, the government receives thousands of complaints and I don’t know why they are ignored. Why is it not inquired into? Rats and dirt are present in the kitchen... This should be checked, but no one seems to care...I request action so that people’s health is not played with,” Gaikwad said.

The Buldhana MLA also said earlier that he would raise the issue during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Viral video

In the viral video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter.

This isn’t the first time Gaikwad has drawn attention for his aggressive behaviour. In February last year, another video showed him using a police baton to beat a group of men during a Shiv Jayanti celebration, claiming they had threatened women.

In September last year, Gaikwad made controversial remarks saying he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. The Buldhana police later registered a case against him.

(With agency inputs)