MLA hostel caterer's license suspended after Sena leader assaults staff over 'stale food'

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday evening suspended the licence of the caterer which operates the canteen at the Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai, where a staffer was assaulted by a Shiv Sena legislator for allegedly serving stale food.

The FDA, in its suspension order, stated that the contractor (Ajanta Caterers) had violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The violations were found during an inspection conducted at the hostel earlier in the day, said the regulator.

The FDA's order directed Ajanta Caterers to cease food service operations at the hostel premises starting Thursday (July 10).

The action comes after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped and punched an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for serving "stale food".

The MLA from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the quality of food served in the canteen but no corrective action was taken.

"I had complained several times about the food served in the canteen but the situation remained unchanged," Gaikwad claimed. PTI

