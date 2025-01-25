Saif Ali Khan stabbing: More than one person involved, suspect police

With questions being raised over the credibility of Mumbai police’s probe into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and the accuracy of the arrest they made in this connection, they have now claimed that they suspect the involvement of more than one person in the case.

So far, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, has been arrested.

Blood samples collected

The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking Fakir’s custody in the remand application, an official told the media on Saturday (January 25) without elaborating further on the matter.

He said the police collected blood samples and clothes of Khan and his staff present during the stabbing at the actor’s residence in Bandra on January 16, and have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

On January 19, the police arrested Fakir for the attack from neighbouring Thane city. A court on Friday extended Fakir’s police custody till January 29.

Accused “not cooperating”

The official said the accused was not cooperating with the investigating team and is yet to reveal from where he bought the weapon used in the crime.

Blood samples and clothes of the actor and the accused have been sent to the FSL to find out whether the blood on Fakir’s clothes belonged to Khan, he said, adding that fingerprints collected from Khan’s apartment matched Fakir’s.

On Friday, Khan recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, in which he said Fakir demanded Rs 1 crore and attacked the nanny, and when he tried to stop him, he escaped after stabbing him multiple times.

Questions over probe

The 54-year-old actor suffered stab injuries in the attack last week and had to undergo emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

The apparent dissimilarity between Fakir’s face and the one caught on CCTV camera at the spot of the crime has given rise to questions about the credibility of the probe. Fakir’s father has claimed that the man caught on camera is not his son. Several political leaders have also raised questions on the subject.

The police have said they will conduct a facial recognition of the accused.

