'Saw Jeh crying': Saif Ali Khan records statement in stabbing case

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed several times by an intruder who entered his home in Bandra on the night of January 16, recorded his statement with the Bandra police on Thursday (January 23).

Saif told the police that he and his wife (actress Kareena Kapoor), their two sons, Jeh (Jehangir) and Taimur, and Jeh’s nanny, Eliyama Philips, were in their home on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building that evening.

Recalls horror



The actor said that he and his wife were in their bedroom when they were awakened by Eliyama’s screaming around 2.30 am. Both of them rushed to Jeh’s bedroom, where they saw the intruder. The nanny was screaming and Jeh was crying, he said.

When he tried to stop the intruder, the latter attacked the actor and stabbed him multiple times on his neck, back, and hands, Saif told the police. The actor managed to push the intruder into the room and locked it, while the nanny ran away with Jeh. According to Eliyama, the intruder had demanded a payment of ₹1 crore.

Saif, who had suffered six stab injuries including one on his spine, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw around 3 am. The doctors conducted a surgery to repair the leaking spinal fluid, and carried out plastic surgeries on his arm and neck.



The actor was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on January 21 and returned to his Bandra apartment. The police are providing temporary protection to Saif, Kareena and their two kids - Taimur and Jeh. Two constables have been provided to the family, and they will ensure their safety whenever they go out.

Wrongfully implicated?

After a 3-day manhunt involving at least 20 teams from the Mumbai police, the alleged attacker, identified as an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh called Shariful Islam, was arrested in Thane, Mumbai. The police managed to track him down when he paid for his breakfast by Google Pay.

The police also found several fingerprints of Shariful at Saif Ali Khan’s home – on the stairs of the building, the bathroom’s door, and the door handle of Jeh’s room.

Two days after his arrest, Shariful Islam reportedly confessed to the breaking-in and attacking the actor, saying that he did it.

His father, however, claimed that his son has been “wrongfully implicated” in the crime.