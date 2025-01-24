'Same man?': Congress questions police investigation in Saif attack case

The Congress party in Maharashtra on Friday (January 24) questioned the credibility of the Mumbai Police’s investigation into the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence.

Congress leader Nana Patole raised doubts whether the person arrested for the crime is the same individual captured in CCTV footage of the incident.

“Instead of raising Hindu-Muslim angle in law-and-order situations, police must catch the real culprit. There are reports about the person caught on CCTV camera and the one arrested not being the same person,” said Patole.

“Earlier, the police had detained some lookalikes and released them. It is sad that cine artists, sarpanch, and common citizens are not safe,” PTI quoted Patole.

Allegation by accused’s father

The father of the man arrested by the police in the case has alleged that the person in the CCTV camera footage is unlikely to be his son.

Shariful Islam, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, has been arrested by the police. His father, speaking to a Bengali news channel, said his son had entered India illegally because of the political turmoil in Bangladesh, but he said his son has been “wrongfully implicated” in the case. He questioned the police’s identification of the suspect based on the CCTV footage.

Congress slams govt

The Congress slammed the BJP-led government in the state for its handling of several high-profile cases, including the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“The BJP government had ordered a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but to this day, the CBI has not submitted a report. The BJP has failed to deliver justice for Hindu Sushant,” said Patole.

The Congress also raised questions about the safety of not just celebrities in Mumbai but also the common people. Patole said if Saif Ali Khan could be attacked in the middle of the night in Bandra, which is considered to be one of the safer areas in the city, then one could understand the plight of the common person.