Raj Thackeray, Nishikant Dubey war of words escalates as both exchange threats

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s war of words with Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray continued to escalate as the BJP MP had responded to the MNS chief’s “dubo-dubo ke maarenge (will thrash you and drown you) threat, asking if he taught Raj Thackeray to speak in Hindi.

Raj Thackeray on Friday countered Dubey’s “Matathi logo ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge” threat by daring the BJP MP to come to Mumbai and threatening to drown him in the Arabian Sea, reported NDTV.

“A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'...You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge,” said Raj Thackeray.

‘People will beat up Raj Thackeray’

Dubey, speaking to ANI, stood by his comments he made against the MNS chief and refused to withdraw them. He said that he was proud of his mother tongue Hindi, adding that as an MP, how would not take the law into his own hands, but people were angry with Raj Thackeray and his MNS workers and might beat them up when they go out.

"I am proud that my mother tongue is Hindi. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are not big laat sahabs. I am an MP and do not take law in my hands. Whenever they go out, whichever state they go to, the people of that place will beat them,” said Dubey as quoted by ANI.

‘Poor will retaliate’

Warning Raj Thackeray against targeting Hindi-speaking people, Dubey said that if the MNS keeps beating up the poor, then one day they would retaliate.

"If you beat up the poor, they will react one day. It is not only Hindi speakers. They protested against Gujaratis in 1956, then against South Indians, and now they are doing it against Hindi speakers. Their history is such that everyone is angry at them....Unka security vapis leljiye, agar ghar se bahar nikal jaye to main samajh jaun bahut bade sher hai (Take away their security, they will not leave their residence)," added Dubey.

‘Country of languages’

The BJP MP also said that people from across the country, whether the southern, eastern and northern regions, respect their mother tongue, which is Hindi, adding that India was a “country of languages” and anyone could settle in any part of the country.

“This is a country of languages. There is unity in diversity. All are fond of their regions. Nobody can question the rich history and existence of the Marathi language. I respect Marathi and Marathas...Anyone can settle anywhere in this country. Be it Rajasthani, Kannada, Telugu or Tamil - just like they love their language, we love Hindi. You don't have a problem with teaching English, which is the language of the British," added Dubey.

‘Won’t hesitate to shut down schools’

Raj Thackeray on Friday had warned the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that if Hindi was made compulsory for Classes 1 to 5 in the state, "we will not hesitate to shut down schools".

Speaking at a rally at Mira Bhayandar in the district, he asked the people of Maharashtra to stay alert and foil any plan of the government to impose Hindi.

Earlier, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had roughed up a local shopkeeper after he allegedly refused to speak in Marathi.

The controversy over the Marathi language started with two government notifications issued in April stating that Hindi was to be made the compulsory third language in classes I to V in Maharashtra. However, the notifications were withdrawn following a protest from Raj and Uddhav Thackeray.

(With agency inputs)