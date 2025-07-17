MNS workers assault Mumbai shopkeeper over WhatsApp status

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai over a WhatsApp status deemed offensive to the Marathi community.

A viral video shows the shopkeeper being slapped while being forced to apologise publicly as the MNS workers continue to threaten him. According to media reports, the incident took place in the Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. They also stated that the victim, a Rajasthani shopkeeper ,earned the wrath of MNS workers with his WhatsApp status claiming dominance of Marwaris over the Marathi community.

‘Severe consequences’

The viral video shows a group of MNS workers confronting the shopkeeper outside the shop. They verbally abused and slapped him. It also shows the MNS workers demanding that the shopkeeper issue a public apology for his actions. The shopkeeper is seen in the video holding his ears and saying, “I will not repeat such a mistake,” reported NDTV.

The video also shows that the MNS workers warned him that any such comments in future would result in severe consequences for him.

According to media reports, after the assault, the MNS workers dragged the shopkeeper to a local police station and lodged a complaint against him. A local MNS leader Vishwajit Dholam called for a boycott of the shop, urging people not to buy anything from such people.

What Raj Thackeray said

Interestingly, earlier MNS chief Raj Thackeray had instructed party workers not to beat up people who could not speak Marathi but asked them to “hit those below the eardrum” who make a fuss about speaking the language.

He also asked MNS workers to refrain from making videos of such incidents to avoid legal repercussions. The MNS chief told party workers to let such people say themselves that they have been beaten up.

Earlier incidents

Earlier also similar incidents involving MNS workers had also taken place. In one such incident on July 1, MNS workers allegedly roughed up a street food vendor for refusing to speak Marathi, which led to seven workers of the party getting arrested. The incident resulted in a protest by local traders in Bhayander, where the assault took place. The MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) also held counter counter-protest.