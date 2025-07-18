Raj Thackeray defends MNS workers' assaults over Marathi language

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday (July 17) defended the actions of his party workers who have recently assaulted several persons for allegedly insulting the Marathi language and community.

Referring to a scuffle between MLAS of the ruling BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Thursday, Thackeray asked why there was no outrage from those who are up in arms when MNS workers “raise their hands” for the Marathi language and community.

‘Proud of Maharashtra soldiers’

He also said that he was “proud” that his “Maharashtra soldiers” gave a fitting response to anyone who try to demean the Marathi language.

“When my Maharashtra soldiers raise their hands for the Marathi language or against the insult of a Marathi person, where are those who pounce on us and our party now hiding?” stated Thackeray in a post on X.

“Whenever someone tries to scratch the Marathi language or the throat of a Marathi person, I am proud that my Maharashtra soldier gives a fitting response to that person, because that act does not stem from personal grudges but is for my language and my Marathi people,” he added.

Dares BJP government

He also dared the BJP-led government in the state to arrest their own leaders if they have “a shred of integrity” left, adding that if it is unable to do so, then it should stop lecturing MNS workers when they deal with “arrogant Marathi-haters.”

“I also challenge the government: if you have even a shred of integrity left, take action against your own people as well. If you don’t want to do that, no problem, but then when my Maharashtra soldiers take matters into their own hands and deal with arrogant Marathi-haters, don’t preach wisdom to us,” said Thackeray.

The backdrop

His comments come a day after MNS workers roughed up a shopkeeper over allegedly posting a WhatsApp status demeaning the Marathi community. A viral video of the incident, which took place in the Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli in Mumbai, MNS workers slapping and threatening the shopkeeper and forcing him to apologise in public.

Interestingly, the video was reportedly recorded and circulated by MNS workers contrary to Raj Thackeyay’s instructions asking them not to record videos if they beat up a person for insulting the Marathi language and community.