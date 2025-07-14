Complaint filed against Raj Thackeray for hate speech

A complaint has been filed by three advocates against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, accusing him of hate speech and inciting violence and demanding that he be booked under the National Security Act.

The complaint, addressed to DGP Maharashtra, is written in Marathi and signed by three advocates Pankajkumar Mishra, Nityanand Sharma and Aashish Rai stated that the authorities should launch a probe into his statements adding that strict legal action should be taken against the MNS chief to ensure that he refrains from making such remarks in future, reported India Today.

Probe against MNS workers

The complainants have also sought a detailed investigation into incidents of MNS workers allegedly resorting to attacks, intimidation, threats and coercion. They demanded that the perpetrators of the acts be brought to justice.

They also urged the authorities to ensure that the life, liberty and freedom of expression of all citizens living in Maharashtra do not get jeopardised.

The development comes at a time when the state has witnessed multiple incidents of violence related to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language controversy. The workers of MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have allegedly been involved in such incidents.

What Raj Thackeray said

Earlier, Raj Thackrey had publicly instructed MNS workers to beat up people who “make a fuss” about speaking in Marathi. He had also said that there was no need to beat up someone if that person was unable to speak Marathi, adding that those who make a fuss about it should be hit “below the eardrums.”

He had told MNS workers not to make a video if they beat up such people and to let those people themselves tell that they had been beaten up.

Nishikant Dubey hits back

Raj Thackeray’s comments have drawn sharp retorts from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had dared him to come out of Maharashtra and said that he would be “thrashed repeatedly”.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had distanced himself from Dubey’s remark, saying they were not “completely correct.” He also said that Dubey’s comments were not meant for the Marathi people but were meant for certain organisations that were fuelling the controversy.