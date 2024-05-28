Pune Porsche crash | Maharashtra CM Shinde breaks silence, says 'will spare no one'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday (May 28) broke his silence on the Pune Porsche accident, stating that he has been in touch with the Pune police commissioner since day one and that the law is equal for all.

Shinde's comments came close on the heels of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole seeking the resignation of the chief minister and his deputies. He alleged that there is a nexus between the police, politicians and the rich and influential people in the state.



'Law equal for all'

Replying to media queries over the alleged preferential treatment extended to the 17-year-old son of a prominent Pune builder, Shinde said, “I have been in touch with the Pune police commissioner since day one. I have said right from the beginning that, irrespective of how influential the person is, there should be no discrimination. No matter how rich or poor a person is, the law is equal for all and no one will be spared. I have ordered strict action.”

“The two people who have died are also someone's children. Strict action will be taken against all guilty people in this case. Their background will also be checked. I have personally told the police commissioner to spare no one, whether it is a doctor or anyone else,” the chief minister said.



Doctors' arrest

Shinde was referring to the Pune Crime Branch move to arrest Dr Ajay Tawade and Dr Hari Harnor of Sasoon Hospital for allegedly replacing the teenager’s blood samples with those of a doctor. Atul Ghatkamble, a peon who acted as the middleman and allegedly collected the Rs 3 lakh bribe meant for the two doctors from the realtor's family, was also arrested.

The accident had taken place in the early hours of May 19, when the teenager, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, had knocked down two IT professionals in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. Aneesh Awadhiya, who was riding the bike was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, was flung 20 feet into the air. Both of them had died on the spot.