Pune Porsche accident: Father of teen driver arrested

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday (May 21) arrested the father of the teen involved in a car accident in which two people lost their lives.

Vishal Agarwal, a construction businessman, who was on the run, was arrested from Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

The arrest comes a day after the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the 17-year-old. The board’s quick bail to the juvenile in a crime in which two people were killed and on the rather lenient condition to write an essay on road safety among other things, had sparked massive public outcry.



Juvenile was drunk: Police



According to police, on Sunday (May 19), a speeding luxury Porsche, driven by the minor, hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of two techies – Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

While the juvenile’s blood report was yet to be received, preliminary probe showed that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the minor was celebrating his Class 12 results at a local pub before the accident.

Bail sparks public outcry

Soon after the Juvenile Justice Board granted conditional bail to the accused, police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to prosecute him as an adult accused.

Police also registered a case against his father, a real estate developer.

While granting bail to the teen, the Juvenile Justice Board had directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days. "The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read.

The board also directed the youth to be referred to an alcohol deaddiction centre for counselling.

According to police, a case has been registered against the youngster under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.



