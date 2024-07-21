Pune: Cops arrest man, wife for ‘assaulting’ woman in road rage incident

Pune Police on Sunday (July 21) arrested a man and his wife for allegedly assaulting a woman in a shocking incident of road rage.

Jerlyn D’Silva, on whose complaint a case has been filed, has alleged that Swapnil Kekre punched her in the face and pulled her hair after not finding enough space to overtake his car over her scooter. Jerlyn’s two children were riding pillion with her.

On Saturday (July 20) a profusely bleeding Jerlyn, a digital content creator, had posted a video on the alleged assault on social media.

She said the incident occurred when she was riding her scooter along with her two children on the Pashan-Baner Link Road in Pune.

She said, seeing Swapnil’s car trailing them for over 2 kms, she moved to the left to give him space to pass. However, Swapnil overtook her scooter, stopped the car in front of it and came charging at her to attack her.

She said he didn’t even consider that she had children with her and started assaulting her.

“He got out of the car very furiously. He punched me twice and pulled my hair. I had two kids, he didn’t care about them. How safe is this city? Why are people behaving like maniacs? I had two kids with me, kuch bhi ho sakta tha (anything could have happened)…A woman helped me,” she said.

The man’s wife was with him at the time of the assault, but Jerlyn’s uncle said she didn’t try to stop him while he was assaulting the mother.