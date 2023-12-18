The Federal
Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pick-up vehicle's driver were killed, police said. Representative image

Pune: 8 people killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw

Agencies
18 Dec 2023 6:03 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-18 06:03:40.0)

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Eight people were killed after a speeding pickup vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said.

The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga, an official said.

Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed, he said. PTI

