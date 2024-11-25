No 'formula' being discussed for CM's post, Mahayuti partners will decide: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday (November 25) said no "formula" was being discussed for the chief minister's post and a decision on it will be taken together by the Mahayuti partners.

Speaking to reporters in Karad, NCP leader Pawar also said the Mahayuti got such a huge mandate and the MVA did not even have enough numbers to stake claim for the leader of opposition's post in the state assembly.

Also Read: Maharashtra polls: Shinde, Fadnavis or Gadkari? BJP's tough task to pick next CM

Pawar also acknowledged the contribution of the government's Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, in the Mahayuti's victory in the just-concluded state assembly polls.

In the state poll results declared on Saturday (November 23), the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP, bagged an impressive 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

Fadnavis seen as strong contender

BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time, as his party bagged 132 of the 149 seats it contested.

Notably, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said his party legislators feel Shinde should continue as CM.

Asked if any "formula" for the CM's post was being decided, Pawar said, "There is no formula being discussed. We three (allies) will sit together and discuss on CM's post. Yesterday, NCP selected me as the party's leader in the assembly. Eknath Shinde was also elected as Shiv Sena's leader in the assembly, and BJP will also do the same. We will sit together and discuss and will provide a stable government," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra swearing-in likely on Monday, ‘no dispute’ over CM’s post

Pawar also said they will decide what formula to work out on the cabinet formation among the three parties.

"There are news reports that government should be formed before November 27 or else there will be President's rule, but there's nothing like that," the NCP leader said.

“Fadnavis and Shinde will keep up the tradition of respecting the opposition and other members in the assembly, he said. A great responsibility has come on the shoulders of the Mahayuti leaders,” Pawar said.

Dismisses concerns about EVMs

Pawar dismissed concerns raised by some opposition leaders over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), pointing out that polls in states like Punjab, West Bengal, and Telangana, governed by their political opponents, have been conducted with the same system.

He was responding to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's comments about a pattern of the BJP winning a bigger state while a smaller state going to its opponents.

Also Read: Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue as Maharashtra CM: Kesarkar

"During the Lok Sabha polls, Mahayuti faced a humiliating defeat (in Maharashtra). That time, we accepted the mandate. That time, the EVM was perfect (for the opposition). There is no reason to blame the EVMs as success and failure depend on voters," he said.

(With agency inputs)