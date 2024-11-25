Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue as Maharashtra CM: Kesarkar

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said his party legislators feel Eknath Shinde should continue as the chief minister of the state, where the ruling Mahayuti scored a landslide victory in the assembly polls.

Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after the Mahayuti coalition, of which Shiv Sena is a constituent, retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the state, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with just 46 seats.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters.

He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue.

"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency.

Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections.

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats.

Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the chief minister's post, saying leaders of the Mahayuti will decide on the issue together.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday echoed Fadnavis.

"Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.

On Sunday night, Shinde was elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

Three more resolutions were also passed, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in the Mahayuti alliance. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)