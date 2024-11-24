Maharashtra swearing-in likely on Monday, ‘no dispute’ over CM’s post

The newly-elected MLAs of the Shiv Sena have authorised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to hold talks with the Mahayuti allies for the formation of the next government in the state.

Similarly, Mahayuti alliance leaders and the BJP leadership will jointly decide on the next chief minister, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters on Sunday (November 24). Shinde also said as much on Saturday as the poll results started coming out.

Bawankule said the “decision (on chief minister) would be taken by the Mahayuti leaders and the BJP’s parliamentary board”. The selection process would be in line with the alliance’s plans for governance, he added.

Swearing-in likely on Monday

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesakar said there was no dispute on the issue of the chief minister’s post. He told reporters on Sunday that the new government has to be sworn in by November 25 as the term of the outgoing assembly ends on November 26.

“It looks like the swearing-in may be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are national presidents of their respective parties. They will elect their own group leader while the decision on chief minister will be taken in Delhi,” he said, adding there was no dispute on the issue.

Maharashtra poll figures

The BJP-led Mahayuti, which also comprises the Shiv Sena of Shinde and NCP of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Saturday retained power in the state by bagging 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.

The BJP bagged 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, while the NCP got 41 seats.

In the MVA, NCP(SP) candidates won 10 seats, Congress won 16, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats.

Bawankule attacks Patole

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Bawankule also said the people of Maharashtra have “rejected” the Congress, and pointed to its state unit chief Nana Patole winning by a margin of just around 200 votes in the Sakoli seat.

He added that Patole should pay heed to some of his own colleagues who have been seeking his resignation as the state party chief.

“If he does not learn a lesson from this outcome, he may not be there in the House after the next assembly poll,” Bawankule said.

“Karma” of Congress

Bawankule also claimed all sections of society supported the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

He said the Congress’s “lies” during the poll campaign were to blame for no party getting enough seats to stake claim for the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

“The Congress succeeded in fooling the people during the Lok Sabha campaign, but it failed to repeat that success in this assembly election,” he said.

Notably, the Mahayuti's landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

“The mandate of the people in this assembly election is against Congress. Having no leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly is the karma of Congress,” Bawankule said.

Bawankule also said the BJP plans to launch a major membership drive in Maharashtra. “Our goal is to enrol 1.51 crore new primary members,” the BJP leader said, signalling a fresh push to expand the party base ahead of future elections.

Sena Legislature Party meeting

The Shiv Sena Legislature Party meeting will be held on Sunday evening after all its newly-elected members reach Mumbai.

On Saturday evening, CM Shinde held an online meeting of his party’s working committee and newly-elected members, who authorised him to hold talks with the allies, a party functionary said.

He was also authorised to appoint the legislature party group leader, chief whip and other office-bearers.

NCP chooses Ajit Pawar as assembly leader

Similarly, the NCP on Sunday elected party president Ajit Pawar as the leader of the party in the legislative assembly.

In a meeting chaired by party state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunit Tatkare, Pawar was appointed as the leader of the legislative party, and his colleague Anil Patil was reappointed as the chief whip.

Patil will oversee the attendance of legislators and address their requests to speak on various topics during the sessions.

(With agency inputs)