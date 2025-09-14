E20 petrol row: 'My brain worth Rs 200 cr, no need for fraud', says Gadkari

Amid the E20 petrol controversy centring around the government’s push for the ethanol-blended petrol and allegations of making a profit for himself, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Sunday (September 14) said his “brain is worth 200 crore a month” and he earns honestly and does not have to resort to fraud.

“My brain is worth 200 crore per month. I know how to earn honestly,” Gadkari said as quoted by India Today. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, the Union Minister also said that he has no lack of money.

Gadkari’s comments come at a time when, despite the government’s effort to promote ethanol as a cheaper and cleaner alternative fuel, there have been allegations that two of the leading ethanol manufacturing companies are run by his sons.

‘Don’t have to resort to fraud’

Without directly mentioning the controversy, Gadkati said that he gives business ideas to his son but does not resort to fraud.

The senior BJP leader also said that recently his son imported 800 containers of apples from Iran and exported 1000 containers of bananas from India to Iran, adding that there were no monetary dealings with Iran and his son is engaged in import and export.

‘Have ample income’

“Let me tell you in advance, I am not doing all this for my own earnings, otherwise you may think something else. My income is ample. My brain is worth 200 crore per month. I have no shortage of money,” he added.

Recently, Gadkari has dismissed allegations against him regarding the E20 patrol issue, stating that a "paid" and "politically motivated" social media campaign had been launched against him.

‘Sugar industry survived due to ethanol’

At another event in Pune, Gadkari said on Sunday that the sugar industry has survived due to the advent of ethanol, and asserted there is a need for new technologies in farming.

Speaking at an event of Naam Foundation in Pune, Gadkari attributed cultivator suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathawada regions to the scarcity of water for farming.

The senior BJP leader hailed the work of Naam Foundation, led by actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure, in the field of water conservation and the welfare of the children of farmers who had committed suicide.

"Water was the main cause behind the suicides of farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. If water were available in abundance, the farmers would not have to take the extreme step," said Gadkari.

"We import fossil fuel worth Rs lakh 22 crore due to ethanol. Today, the sugarcane cultivators and sugar mill operators have survived just because of the advent of ethanol," he added.

(with agency inputs)