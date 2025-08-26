Gadkari slams Opposition over Bihar voter roll revision, predicts clear BJP win

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has accused the Opposition of misleading people over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting that it is not a poll issue and that the BJP will secure victory in the state.



Also read | Manoj Jha interview: ‘Vacate throne vote thief’ slogan echoing in Bihar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is carrying out a comprehensive verification of voter rolls in Bihar, which heads to the polls later this year. The exercise has sparked a political storm, with the Opposition alleging that it aims to disenfranchise large sections of voters and accusing the poll panel of acting under the Centre’s influence, thereby undermining its independence.

‘Baseless allegations’

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gadkari called these allegations “irresponsible and without basis…Opposition is misleading the public…SIR is not an issue in Bihar elections. BJP will win with a majority in the state”.

When asked about the Opposition questioning the integrity of the Election Commission, Gadkari said, “When one loses an election, one should not blame the Election Commission. We have also lost elections. Our election system is independent, fair and impartial. We are the largest democracy – this is irresponsible and without basis… nothing will come out of this.”

“Our objective is to ensure elections that are free, fair, and impartial. The Opposition is misleading the public,” he added.

Rahul’s ‘vote theft’ charge

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has questioned the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that the BJP engaged in “vote chori” (stealing votes). The Election Commission has asked him to submit an affidavit to support his claims, a demand he has refused. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar, even as the Opposition disrupted the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, demanding a debate on the issue.



Also read | ‘Not theft but robbery’: Vote theft anger grips rural Bihar | Ground report

Asked about being among the few cabinet ministers praised by the Opposition, Gadkari said, “I build national highways, so my work is for everyone. This is something I learnt during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time. I may be a BJP and RSS karyakarta, but I am a minister for the entire nation.”