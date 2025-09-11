Gadkari calls anti-E20 fuel campaign 'politically motivated to target him'

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has described the social media campaign against E20 fuel blending as a "paid campaign aimed at politically targeting him".

Speaking at the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Delhi, Gadkari said concerns about E20 petrol were exaggerated online.

Campaign politically-motivated

Responding to questions at the annual convention of the SIAM about concerns surrounding ethanol blending in petrol, the minister said that automobile manufacturers and bodies such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have already submitted their findings on the matter.

"In politics, things work much like in your industry. The social media campaign was paid for; it was intended to target me politically. There is no truth in it; everything is transparent. Ethanol blending is an import substitute, cost-effective, non-polluting, and indigenous," Gadkari said.

He emphasised that India spends an enormous sum importing fossil fuels and argued that it makes sound economic sense to reduce imports and channel the money saved into the Indian economy. "We have produced ethanol from maize. Farmers have gained Rs 45,000 crore as a result of the move," he added.

Gadkari flags rising pollution levels

Addressing the pollution aspect of the debate, he said, "The world accepts that pollution must be reduced. One report has found that Delhi residents stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy if the current level of pollution continues."

E20 petrol is a blend comprising 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol. While the government insists that E20 blending is a game-changer in cutting carbon emissions and lowering dependence on fossil fuel imports, vehicle owners claim it reduces fuel efficiency and accelerates wear and tear, thereby shortening vehicle lifespan.

The government has dismissed claims of a significant drop in fuel efficiency as "misplaced". "Vehicle mileage is influenced by many factors besides fuel type, including driving habits, maintenance such as oil changes and clean air filters, tyre pressure and alignment, and even air conditioning load," it has said.

The government also notes that E20 petrol delivers better acceleration, improved ride quality and, crucially, lower carbon emissions.