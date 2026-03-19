Nashik ‘godman’ arrested in rape case; political row erupts in Maharashtra

A self-styled godman and numerologist with alleged proximity to several political leaders from Maharashtra has been arrested in a rape case in Nashik, triggering a political row in the State with the Opposition parties targeting the ruling coalition over the issue.

The accused, Ashokkumar Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer, who projected himself as an astrologer, was arrested in Nashik on Wednesday (March 18) for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman for over three years from November 2022 to December 2025.

The accused had several leaders from Maharashtra politics visit him over the years. According to the police, a total of 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, stored on a pendrive have been recovered from Kharat, who used to call himself “Captain”.

Allegations and modus Operandi

Citing the FIR, police said that Kharat used to call the woman to his office located in the upscale Canada Corner area in Nashik, claiming his predictions pointed to “threats” to her husband’s life. He would allegedly offer her sedative-laced drinks and rape her. Kharat also allegedly intimidated the woman using purported predictions and threats, they said.

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Officials said Kharat has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Many politicians and well-known individuals had visited the ‘astrologer’ in the past. The then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deepak Kesarkar, had met Kharat at the Mirgaon temple in November 2022.

Political reactions and responses

Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar had also visited him.

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The Opposition targeted the state government regarding the issue with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP, stating that “Maharashtra’s Epstein file has been opened,” reported the Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare attacked Chakankar, accusing her of pressuring an organisation to tender an apology after it made allegations of sexual harassment against Kharat.

Allegations against Chakankar

In a Facebook post, Andhare asked whether it was acceptable to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to let someone like Chakankar continue in her post. The Sena (UBT) leader claimed that Chakankar also works as a director in an organisation founded by Kharat.

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Denying the allegations, Chakankar said that she was only involved in the social initiatives of Kharat’s and there should be a thorough investigation in the case.

“I have no knowledge about Kharat’s personal life or the allegations made against him. As far as the accusations are concerned, the police will investigate them. I have full faith in the investigation,” she said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Govt assurances and ongoing probe

Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, promised strict action and assured protection to women who might have complaints against Kharat. He promised strict action in the case.

“I appeal to all women who may have complaints against Kharat to come forward. We will provide them protection and ensure stringent action against the accused. The matter should not be politicised. All measures will be taken to ensure women’s safety,” he told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

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On reports that Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar was associated with Kharat’s trust, Kadam said the matter would be examined separately if required. “These are two different aspects. The sexual exploitation case is under investigation and will be thoroughly probed. If there is any illegality in her role as a trustee, that too will be examined,” he said.

Separate angle under review

Kadam also said authorities would ascertain whether Kharat indulged in superstitious or illegal practices under the guise of astrology. “We need to ascertain whether he was merely offering astrological services or spreading superstition. If any wrongdoing is found, that will also be investigated,” he added.

Commenting on the videos, Kadam said further details would emerge during interrogation. “He has been arrested, and we will gather more information from him. The probe will be impartial. Anyone found involved will face appropriate action,” he said.

(With agency inputs)