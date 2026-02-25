Woman gang raped by 7 near Silchar, extorted Rs 10,000; 2 arrested

A woman was allegedly gang raped by seven men near Silchar town in Assam's Cachar district when she was out with her boyfriend. The accused also extorted Rs 10,000 from the victim.

Police on Tuesday (February 24) said that the incident took place on February 19, and subsequently a case was lodged. A senior police officer said that the victim identified two persons, who were later arrested, while efforts are on to identify and nab the others.

Case lodged under BNS

The case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station under sections 308 (5) (extortion by death threat), 310 (2) (dacoity), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (unlawful act committed by two or more persons, 70(1) (gang rape), 76 (criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, police said.

The officer further stated that a mandatory medical examination had been conducted, and her statement had also been recorded.

Victim, family describe attack

According to the 28-year-old victim, at least seven unknown men raped her one after the other and then forced her to transfer Rs 10,000 to one of the accused's accounts.

The victim's family members said that she was in a car with her boyfriend on Bypass Road, a few kilometres from Silchar town, when a group of men appeared in an SUV and attacked them.

"They first asked the couple about their whereabouts and then suddenly grabbed the woman and her friend. There were around 7 men, and they raped her one by one in front of her friend," they alleged.

Journalist assaulted; police urge restraint

The police were initially tight-lipped about the issue, but the matter went viral on social media on Tuesday after a Silchar-based journalist was attacked by family members of one of the accused.

The journalist claimed that he was stopped by the family members of the accused near the National Highway Road police station, asked why he reported the incident and then beaten up, but was saved by onlookers.

He also lodged a complaint in this connection, and the police arrested one person in this connection.

A senior police officer appealed to people not to spread misinformation on social media and shared the details.

(With agency inputs)