Bhopal sex racket case: Three, including two sisters, arrested

Three people, including two sisters, have been arrestedin Bhopal on charges of rape, running a sex racket under the guise of providing jobs to women from poor families and forced religious conversion.

Three other accused absconding

Police said that the two sisters, Amreen and Afreen and their accomplice Chandan Yadav were arrested after two women contacted the Bagh Sewania police station on Sunday night.

Although they approached the police separately, their complaints were similar. They further revealed that the three other accused, Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir, are currently absconding. The three accused were arrested on Monday (February 23).

The two sisters, who used to live in a slum in Abbas Nagar, had recently shifted to a posh vila Sagar Royal Villas in Bhopal, reported NDTV, quoting police sources, adding that the investigators believe that the property was acquired by the accused using the proceeds of crime.

Lured poor women with job offers

Elaborating further, police said that Amreen and Afreen lured girls from economically weaker sections of the society with offers of domestic jobs. They allegedly told the victims that they would get a monthly salary of RS 10,000 along with free accommodation, food and "high-profile lifestyle."

However, according to the two complainants, gradually they were being taken to parties, pubs, and lounges where they were coaxed to socialise with wealthy men. The FIR stated that the women were forced to consume alcohol and MD drugs, adding that they alleged being sexually assaulted several times after being drugged.

One of the complainants from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work and was raped by Amreen’s relative Chandan Yadav. She further alleged that she was threatened with death if she disclosed the matter. As per the FIR, the victim further stated that she was forced to convert, reported NDTV.

Police probe suspected interstate network

During the arrests carried out on Monday, police said that they confiscated the mobile phones of Amreen, Afreen and Chandan. Officials stated that Amreen’s handset contained several WhatsApp groups described as suspicious, allegedly featuring photographs of multiple young women.

Investigators indicated that they are examining the possibility of a broader network spanning different states, as the complainants have claimed they were taken to Gujarat and Mumbai and introduced to unknown individuals on various pretexts.

Victims threatened when they sought to leave job

The victims told police as well as members of the media that they were threatened whenever they expressed a desire to leave the job. They further alleged that they were photographed in compromising situations and later blackmailed.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed that a case has been registered at Bagh Sewania police station. "The female complainant has filed a rape report. A crime has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The victim worked as a maid at the accused woman's house. The accused persons are being questioned," he said as quoted by NDTV.

Police said they are now examining the financial transactions of the accused, along with their travel history and digital communications, to ascertain whether the matter pertains to a standalone criminal act or forms part of a larger interstate operation.