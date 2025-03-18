Nagpur violence: Curfew imposed in several areas; Oppn slams Mahayuti govt

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after a protest over demand to demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb triggered violence in the city on Monday night.

The curfew applies to the jurisdiction of police stations in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapil Nagar.

Prohibitory orders were imposed after another clash broke out in the Hansapuri area. Several houses and vehicles were vandalised and burnt. Nagpur CP Dr Ravinder Singal said that Section 163 of BNSS has been imposed in the city.



Fifteen arrested; DCP among injured

Police arrested 15 persons during combing operations in various localities in Mahal area.

DCP Niketan Kadam was seriously injured during a combing operation, while two other cops also sustained injuries.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.



#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from the Mahal area of Nagpur, where a clash took place last night following a dispute between two groups. pic.twitter.com/N2GszenlwG — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025

A senior police official confirmed that security had been stepped up in sensitive areas, with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) being deployed. Additional police personnel from various stations were also summoned.

Late night violence in Hansapuri

Another clash broke out in the Hansapuri area near the Old Bhandara Road at 10.30 pm. An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, and vandalised houses and a clinic in the area.

A resident of the Hansapuri area, Sharad Gupta (50) whose four two-wheelers, parked in front of his home, were burnt said the mob came between 10.30 and 11.30 pm and threw stones and torched the vehicles.

Gupta was injured in the attack and said that the mob also vandalised a neighbour's shop. He added that the police arrived an hour later.

Angry residents called for immediate police action against the mob. A PTI correspondent spotted a couple locking their house and leaving for a safer place around 1.20 am.

A resident of the Hansapuri area speaking to PTI said that the mob came to their home at around 10.30 pm and burnt their vehicles parked outside the house and a fire also broke out as they torched vehicles and properties.

Rumours after Bajrang Dal protest

Earlier, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Mahal, which houses the RSS headquarters.



Officials said the Chitnish Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was most affected by violence as per the preliminary information, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters. Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents.

According to police, the trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area.

Police said rumours spread that the Quran was burnt during the agitation. Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community.

Bajrang Dal office-bearers, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

Opposition slams Mahayuti govt

The Congress described reports of clashes in Nagpur as “deeply disturbing” and said it exposes the real face of the ideology of the ruling regime -- both at the Centre and in the state.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “Mahal is the chief minister’s own area. In its 300 years of dynamic existence, Nagpur has never experienced riots.” Over the last several days, attempts have been made to weaponise 300-year-old history and use it to create divisions, distractions and unrest, he added.



#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence | Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "Riot broke out in Mahal area of Nagpur, the hometown of Maharashtra CM. Nagpur is a 300-year-old city. In these 300 years of history, no riot has occurred in Nagpur. We should all ask why such a situation… pic.twitter.com/nLwJNDH4BE — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged the violence was the failure of the state home department, adding that ministers were “deliberately making provocative speeches” over the last few days.

Sapkal said Maharashtra is facing several burning issues like inflation, unemployment, lack of minimum support price for farmers, farmer suicides, while the government has failed to waive agriculture loans and hike the aid under its flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana. “But the ministers were trying to fuel communal tensions to divert attention from pressing issues,” he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged “unprecedented breakdown” of the law and order situation in the state.

Gadkari, Fadnavis appeal for calm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the violence.



“Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area,” the chief minister said in a statement.



#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The manner in which the situation became tense in Mahal area of Nagpur is highly condemnable. A few people pelted stones, even at the Police. This is wrong. I am keeping an eye on the situation. I… pic.twitter.com/nBUqPv7D5U — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, also said he is in constant contact with the police and sought people’s help in restoring peace.

Gadkari echoed Fadnavis and appealed to people to cooperate with the administration.

“Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads,” the Nagpur MP said in a video message.

(With agency inputs)