SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'praise' of Aurangzeb sparks outrage; case filed in Thane

A case has been filed against SP MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday (March 4) at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane, for praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and allegedly "hurting religious sentiments".

This complaint has been filed by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who accuses Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Azmi of making remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and has offended religious sentiments. The complaint was filed at the Wagle Estate Police Station in Thane.

Azmi has been charged under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings and defamation.

Also read: Uddhav invokes Shivaji but follows Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan's deeds: CM Shinde

Sedition case

After arriving at Wagle Estate police station to file a case against Abu Asim Azmi over his statement on Aurangzeb, Mhaske said, "A sedition case should be filed against Abu Azmi. He has no right to stay in India. Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of Hindu temples, tortured women, brutally tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was against the

country, he looted our country..."

Further, he added that our leader Eknath Shinde has demanded this morning itself that a sedition case should be filed against him. "Today, we have come here to file a sedition case against him...," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi said, "The kings back then used to have struggle for power and property, but it was nothing religious. He (Aurangzeb) ruled for 52 years, and if he was really converting Hindus into Muslims - imagine the number of Hindus that would have converted... If Aurangzeb had destroyed temples, he also destroyed mosques... had he been against Hindus, 34 per cent of Hindus would not have been with him, and his advisors would not have been Hindus..."

"There is no need to give Hindu-Muslim angles to it... This country will run by the Constitution, and I haven't said a word against Hindu brothers..."

Golden Sparrow

SP’s Maharashtra president had earlier praised Aurangzeb’s reign, claiming that during his rule, India’s borders extended to Afghanistan and Myanmar.

The country was then referred to as the "golden sparrow" with a GDP contributing 24 per cent to the global economy.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena members, led by functionary Kiran Pawaskar, also submitted a written complaint at the Marine Drive police station, urging legal action against Azmi for his remarks.

Authorities said that they are gathering detailed information about the MLA’s comments and will proceed in accordance with the law.

Also read: How Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is being silenced in the New India

Shinde's demand

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde too demanded that Azmi be charged with treason for allegedly glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Shinde condemned the SP leader’s comments, calling them an insult to national icons. He highlighted the gruesome torture inflicted on Sambhaji Maharaj by Aurangzeb, including the removal of his eyes, fingers, and tongue, as well as being skinned alive.

Calling it a “grave offense” to praise such a figure, Shinde said, “Azmi must apologize. The Chief Minister has taken serious note of this matter. By glorifying Aurangzeb, Azmi has disrespected patriots like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj, who are symbols of our national pride. He should be charged with treason.”

The controversy has gained traction amid the release of the Hindi film 'Chhaava', which portrays the valour and sacrifices of Sambhaji Maharaj.