High security at Aurangzeb’s tomb after Bajrang Dal’s threat

The threat by the two Hindu outfits has prompted the authorities to deploy heavy security at the tomb, according to a report by the news agency ANI .

Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have threatened a “Babri Masjid-like fate” to the Aurangzeb tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra if its demand to remove the structure is not met by the state government.

Security deployed at Aurangzeb's Tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have demanded the state government that Aurangzeb's Tomb should be removed.

Members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest on Monday (March 17) in front of the District Collector’s office in Nagpur to press their demand.

Bajrang Dal’s threat

In an interview with ANI on Saturday (March 15), Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan said, “In Sambhajinagar, a grave is being worshipped. The grave of Sambhaji’s murderer is being built. When such graves are worshipped, then the society also develops in that manner. At that time, we were helpless. But now, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are demanding that it should be removed. On March 17, we will demand to the government that it should be removed. We will greet the government if they remove it, but if that does not happen, then VHP and Bajrang Dal will come out on the streets and launch a huge agitation.”

Mahajan also said we know what happens when the Hindu community carries out an agitation concerning its existence. He referred to what happened in Ayodhya to remove the Babri structure. He said that if the government does not remove the tomb, “then we will do Karseva and do so ourselves”.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh had earlier written to union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asking for information on the funds spent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the maintenance of Aurangzeb’s tomb over the years.

VHP, Bajrang Dal don’t want peace: Congress

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the VHP and Bajrang Dal don’t want the people of Maharashtra to live in peace.

He told ANI that the two outfits are left with nothing else to do, and want to slow the development pace of the state.

“I would like to say to them that Aurangzeb was here for 27 years, and he was not able to do anything to the state. Now, what will they get after the removal of his grave?” asked Wadettiwar.

‘Diversionary tactic’

Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said the BJP comes up with new issues of Hindus and Muslims to divert people’s attention from other issues like the breakdown of law and order in the state, farmers committing suicide, not getting electricity and water, increase in unemployment, PF and pension schemes money being diverted to the share market, and the fact that within 5 months, the common man has become poor.

“The people are entangled in historical topics to divert their attention from the main issues. The people are not going to fall for it this time. They have to discuss the real issues,” said Patil.