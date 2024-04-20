Mumbai woman moves court claiming BJP MP Ravi Kishan is her father, seeks DNA test

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman on Saturday filed a civil suit in a Mumbai court against BJP's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan claiming he is her biological father and sought a DNA test.

Shinova, in the suit, urged the court to declare she is the biological daughter of actor-politician Kishan born out of his relationship with Aparna Soni.

The woman has sought permanent injunction restraining Kishan from, in any manner, refusing to accept her as his biological daughter.

She has also moved a writ petition before Bombay High Court for quashing of an FIR registered against Soni and others in Uttar Pradesh after she made it public that Kishan was her biological father.

The case was registered in UP capital Lucknow under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult) on the complaint of Kishan's wife Priti Shukla three days ago.

Shinova's writ petition filed through advocates Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav stated that the FIR has been registered in Lucknow despite nothing happening there and despite the petitioner as well as Shukla and Kishan being residents of Mumbai.

Her civil suit in Dindoshi court in Malad said Soni came across various people belonging to the film fraternity, including Ravi Kishan, in her capacity as a journalist.

As per the plea, Soni and Kishan entered into a relationship and got married in 1991 though they could not reside together for long due to some personal problems.

She was born on October 19, 1998, but by then it came to light that Kishan was already married, the plea claimed.

In view of these facts, it seems Kishan and Soni decided among themselves that their child would call the actor "uncle", the plea said.

At all relevant points of time, the duo took necessary care of her, the woman said in her plea.

However, recently when Shinova and Soni visited the BJP leader to offer best wishes for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, he misbehaved and refused to meet them, the plea alleged.

Following this they held a press conference to tell the public about the rights of Shinova in her capacity as the biological daughter of Kishan, the plea said.

Nothing incriminating was mentioned in the press conference, despite which Kishan's wife Shukla filed an FIR against them, Shinova said in the plea.

The suit in Dindoshi court will be heard on April 25, while the writ petition is likely to come up before Bombay HC next week. PTI

