Mumbai travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies after falling into 300-foot gorge in Raigad

A 27-year-old travel influencer died in Maharashtra’s Raigad district while making a video, police said.

Mumbai-based chartered accountant Aanvi Kamdar died after falling into a gorge while making an Instagram reel.

The 27-year-old reel star, who was on a monsoon outing with seven friends, fell into the 300 feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district while making a video on Tuesday (July 16), a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the Mangaon police station official, Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area, had come to the picturesque waterfall for an outing with her friends amid rains.

While making a video of the scenic surroundings, she slipped and fell into the gorge, he said.

On being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot. After a six-hour rescue operation, the rescuers rushed her to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the official.

"As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley," a rescuer told NDTV.

Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and a social media influencer who was known for making reels.

She had more than 2.7 lakh followers on her Instagram account. Her last post was about five places one can visit during the monsoon season.

Replying to her last post, some of the Instagram users said they were in shock to hear the news, and praised her for her travel content.