Mumbai: Flight operations hit after heavy rainfall, dust storm

As Mumbai suddenly reeled under a severe dust storm and heavy rainfall on Monday (May 13), flight operations at Mumbai airport came to a standstill for more than one hour.

According to the private airport operator, the flights were suspended due to inclement weather and dust storm. This resulted in as many as 15 flights getting diverted to different airports, it added. Operations later resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator added in the statement.

"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds," the airport operator said in a statement.

Stating that the operations resumed at 17:03 hours, the statement added, "during this period, the airport witnessed 15 diversions".

CSMIA had only last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance successfully to ensure safe and smooth aircraft operations.

Chaos and destruction

The massive dust storm and heavy rainfall also caused some destruction and chaos.

According to reports, a massive hoarding in Ghatkopar suddenly collapsed due to the strong winds. People ran helter-skelter in panic as the towering structure came crashing down. At least 35 people have been injured and many are trapped, according to officials.

A 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on a petrol pump due to unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm, in Ghatkopar area, on May 13, 2024. Photo: PTI

Meanwhile, unable to withstand the storm and the rain, a tall metal structure at Wadala fell reportedly trapping eight to ten vehicles parked near it. There is one person trapped inside one of the cars, said the media reports. No casualties have been reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is currently conducting a rescue operation. Mumbai police and the ambulance services have also been been mobilised.

Traffic to a standstill

Areas such as Ghatkopar, Bandra Kurla and Dharavi in the metropolitan city of Mumbai witnessed strong dusty winds along with heavy downpour which brought traffic to a standstill.



The massive dust storm turned the Mumbai skyline dark at 3 pm, according to media reports.

IMD prediction

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said there will be moderate to intense thunderstorms in several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra. The IMD had previously issued a yellow alert for certain parts of the city for May 13, warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and dry, gusty winds, especially in Thane and Raigad districts.

📌Mod to intense thunderstorms over Red marked areas; District of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nagar & eastern suburbs of Mumbai during next 2 hrs. Mulund, Tiltwala, Kalyaan

📌Mod to severe thunderstorms over yellow areas covering South ghat areas of Pune, Satara next 2,3 hrs

KS Hosalikar, weather scientist and head of IMD Pune, said on X, “Mod to intense thunderstorms over Red marked areas; District of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nagar & eastern suburbs of Mumbai during next 2 hrs. Mulund, Tiltwala, Kalyaan.”



“Mod to severe thunderstorms over yellow areas covering South ghat areas of Pune, Satara next 2,3 hrs,” Hosalikar added.

The strong winds led to trees falling in many areas as well, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, social media users took to X to share weather updates and expressed relief as gusty winds brought the mercury down by a few degrees.


