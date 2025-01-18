Kareena says intruder did not touch gold. So what was the motive?

Saif Ali Khan’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle, but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday (January 18).

The police recorded the actress’s statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple’s apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday (January 16), the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Kareena’s version

The official said Kareena, in her statement, said the intruder got very aggressive during the scuffle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times. He, however, did not touch the jewellery kept in the open. He said the police are yet to record Khan’s statement.

According to Kareena’s statement, the man first entered their younger son Jehangir (Jeh)’s bedroom. When a household help spotted the man, she raised an alarm and put herself in between him and Jeh. Upon hearing her cries, Saif intervened to save the women and Jeh, according to her statement.

Kareena reportedly said the women and the children were shifted to the 12th floor of their duplex in Bandra as Saif faced the attacker. After the incident, her sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, took her to her residence in Khar, as she felt traumatised.

Taimur accompanied Saif to hospital

Therefore, it was the couple’s seven-year-old son, Taimur, who accompanied the profusely bleeding Saif to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, along with a domestic help.

Initially, it was reported that Saif’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to hospital in an auto. However, the auto driver and doctors who treated Saif have confirmed that it was not Ibrahim but Taimur who went with Saif.

“I was the first one to meet Saif Ali Khan when he came to the hospital. He was drenched in blood, but he walked in like a lion with his small child, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan is a real hero,” Dr Niraj Uttamani told the media on Friday.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to trace the attacker, who remains at large more than 48 hours after the incident.

(With agency inputs)