Saif attack: How did intruder breach 4 levels of security?

The Mumbai police and every resident around Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's apartment in Bandra West are asking the same question: how was security breached in a well-guarded apartment complex?

Entry into his apartment Satguru Sharan is heavily regulated. Residents have access cards to enter the building foyer and the lifts function through biometric recognition.

Until now, the Mumbai police has not revealed any motive adding to the speculation.

Also read: LIVE | Attack on Saif: Actor suffered thoracic spinal cord injury; safe now, say doctors

Four levels of security

According to a report in rediff.com, four levels of security have to be crossed to reach Saif’s apartment on the 11th and 12th floor of the building. The actor owns a sprawling five-bedroom apartment in Satguru Sharan, which is located on 29th road in upscale Bandra.

The report also quoted a laundry worker at the New Kamal Power Laundry, situated adjacent to Saif's building, who said nobody can enter any flat in Satguru building until the watchman gives them access.

What are the security levels?

Hence, the first level of security is the security gate at the building gate.

The second level of security is the glass door through which one can enter the building's foyer. However, this cannot be opened without an access card.

According to the laundry worker, only the security guards and building residents have access cards. And, without this access card it will not be easy to enter the foyer and the building lift. The staircase is also locked and only residents have access to it.

Swiggy or Zomato delivery boys too cannot enter the buildings, added the report.

The third level security is the lift, which is biometrically operated and functions through the residents' fingerprint access.

The fourth level is the safety door at Saif's home.

CCTV cameras

Meanwhile, significantly, CCTV cameras at Saif Ali Khan's apartment complex are also not showing anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker, who fled after stabbing the actor.

According to reports, a suspect has been identified by the police and he may have known the actor's maid who helped him to get inside the house.

Saif received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife during an alleged burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday (January 16, 2025).

The attack allegedly took place at around 2.30 am inside his apartment at Satguru Sharan building.

The actor has suffered six stab injuries, one of them near his spine, and has been operated upon at Lilavati Hospital. He is reportedly out of danger.