Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack; Kareena's team issues statement

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Khan, 54, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, they said.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The actor was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". PTI