Pune entrepreneur Sunil Sadarangani jumps to death from 17th floor

Sunil Motilal Sadarangani, owner of Solapur’s famous Multani Bakery, died on Friday (February 6) after jumping from the 17th floor of a building in Pune, police said.

The horrific incident, reportedly recorded by residents of Panas Apartment, has triggered widespread shock across the city.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, including the reason for his return to Pune from Solapur. No suicide note has been recovered so far, investigating officer said.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to piece together the final moments before the tragedy. Police confirmed his identity through his vehicle’s number plate.

Rescue attempt

Motilal (59), was seen wandering around on the 17th floor, according to the eyewitnesses, who then alerted the building’s watchman. The security guard along with an office employee persuaded him to come down.

After being brought down to the 10th floor, Sadarangani reportedly said he could not find his car keys and suddenly ran back upstairs. By the time another resident reached the spot, he had jumped from the building.

After receiving the report, the police reached the venue and found him in a critically injured state. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Probe underway

A video circulating online, shows Sadarangani with folded hands shortly before the incident. This video is being verified by the police.

Sadarangani had moved to Pune from Solapur a few years ago. Police sources said he was under stress, which is believed to have contributed to his decision.

Police are questioning his family for further details.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)