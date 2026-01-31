Confident Group CJ Roy's suicide: Family alleges harassment by IT officials

The family of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy has alleged that sustained harassment and intense pressure from Income Tax officials drove him to suicide during a raid at his Bengaluru office on Friday (January 30).

The 57-year-old real estate tycoon allegedly shot himself on the left side of his chest using his pistol.

Roy’s brother, CJ Babu, alleged that the three-day-long search and interrogation by an Income Tax team from Kerala pushed his brother to take the extreme step.

Babu, who owns the firm White Gold, said Roy had no debts, disputes, or external threats. “He had no enemies and was under no financial distress. He called me around 10 am and said Income Tax officials had arrived and were pressuring him. He said the pressure was unbearable,” Babu alleged, adding that the team was led by Additional Commissioner Krishna Prasad.

'Roy was in Dubai'

According to the family, Roy returned to Bengaluru from Dubai after learning of searches linked to a raid in Kerala last month. On Friday, he arrived at his office around 2 pm and was questioned for nearly 90 minutes. After the interrogation, officials allegedly asked him to produce specific documents. Roy went to his chamber, saying he would retrieve them, but allegedly returned with a pistol and shot himself in his cabin.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to severe blood loss. Family members further alleged that, following the incident, Income Tax officials departed the premises in three Innova vehicles, taking more than 10 bags of documents.

What police say

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who visited the spot, said the incident occurred around 3.15 pm. A complaint has been filed by the company director. “Roy died by suicide using a firearm. We are investigating the type of pistol used, whether it was licensed, and the number of rounds fired,” Singh said. Police later questioned Income Tax officials as well. Two mobile phones belonging to Roy have been seized for examination.

Legal team seeks impartial probe

Patapat Prakash, Confident Group's legal advisor, said Roy was a socially responsible businessman who ensured employees were paid even during the COVID-19 crisis. “For a person of such strength to take this step indicates extreme pressure. We demand an impartial investigation,” he said.

Roy’s wife and children are in Dubai, while his brother is expected to reach Bengaluru on Saturday. The body has been shifted from Narayana Hospital to St. John’s Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted after the family arrives. Heavy police security has been deployed at the hospital and surrounding areas.

(This copy was first published in Federal Karnataka)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)