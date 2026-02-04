3 minor sisters jump from 9th floor in Ghaziabad after parents object to online gaming

In a horrific incident in Ghaziabad, three sisters allegedly died by suicide after their parents objected to their online gaming.

The three minor girls — Pakhi (12), Prachi (14) and Vishika (16) — jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment in Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday (February 4).

Online addiction

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. Initial reports suggest the sisters were addicted to online gaming, a habit they reportedly developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police said they were playing a Korean-based online game referred to as a “Korean love game”.

During a search of the premises, police recovered a note that read: “Mummy, Papa sorry.”

Police said the girls were irregular in attending school and reportedly did everything together, including daily chores.

Investigation underway

Residents said they heard a loud noise and alerted authorities. Police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to the investigating officer, cyber experts may be brought in to assist with analysing the girls’ online interactions and app usage, given the suspected link to online gaming.

Police are questioning family members and examining the girls’ mobile phones and digital activity as part of the probe.