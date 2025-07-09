No media interaction sans my approval: Raj Thackeray tells party cadres

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday issued instructions to party members and functionaries, prohibiting them from interacting with media or posting personal reactions on social media platforms.

He said even the official spokespersons of the party should not speak to the media without his prior approval.

His instructions comes three days after he shared the stage with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai at the victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', to celebrate the rollback of two Government Resolutions (GRs) issued earlier by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

The coming together of the estranged cousins-turned-comrades has not only enthused cadres of both parties, but it could also give a lifeline to both parties, which are struggling to regain their footing after drubbings in the assembly polls last year.

In a post on X issued on Tuesday night, Raj Thackeray said, "A clear order...No one from the party should communicate with newspapers, news channels, or any digital platforms. Also, no one should post personal reaction videos on social media." He further said that even those designated as official spokespersons of the party should not speak to media or express views on social media without his explicit permission.

"Those who have been officially given the responsibility of speaking to the media must also seek my approval before doing so," he said.

No reason has been attributed by him or the party behind his directions. PTI

