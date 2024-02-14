‘Missing’ Virar girl traced in Rishikesh left home over parents’ quarrels, reunited

Palghar, Feb 14 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra has been traced to a spiritual ashram in Rishikesh, 12 days after she went "missing", an official said on Wednesday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the girl left her home as she was fed up with frequent quarrels between her parents, the official said. The teenager was reunited with her family on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents after she went missing on February 1, police registered an FIR under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.

Police tracked the location of the girl as she had been in touch with her friends in Palghar while staying at the ashram. PTI

