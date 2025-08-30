CM Fadnavis on Maratha quota: Govt working to resolve issue legally

Amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (August 30) said his government was making efforts to address the demands put forth by the quota activist, Manoj Jarange, while adhering to the legal and constitutional framework.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the 10 per cent reservation given to the Maratha community in 2024 (under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes category) was still in force. The words came as Jarange’s indefinite hunger strike seeking reservation for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category entered the second day on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the highest number of decisions regarding the provision of education and employment for the Maratha community were made between 2014 and 2025 (a timeframe during which BJP-led administrations have predominantly been in power in the state).

Talks fail

However, talks between Jarange and a government-appointed delegation to find a solution to the case ended inconclusively on Saturday.

Jarange also criticised Fadnavis for sending former Justice Sandeep Shinde, who heads the committee to expedite the process of granting reservation to the Marathas, to hold talks with him. He said it is not the job of the Shinde to issue a government resolution and stood firm on his hunger protest.

Jarange warns against testing Maratha patience

The same day, Jarange said the Marathas don’t want to indulge in politics and only sought reservation and warned the government against testing the Maratha community’s patience.

Speaking to reporters at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where he began his indefinite fast on Friday (August 29), the 43-year-old also said the government should not spread information that the Marathas were eyeing reservation from the OBC quota.

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai, on Saturday, August 30. PTI

He said they only wanted their "rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category", agencies reported.

Recognition of the Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, would make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Thousands of the activist’s supporters have been camping in and around the venue in south Mumbai to show solidarity with their leader’s cause, braving rain and mud and despite a lack of basic amenities, such as water in toilets.

(With agency inputs)